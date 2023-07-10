The Federal Government has resolved to partner with critical stakeholders in the authentication of documents received from applicants for registration of expatriate quota as part of efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the conduct of its business.

Permanent Secretary of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who was represented by Director of Special Duties, Mrs. Comfort Kabirwa, stated this on Monday in her remark at the training of Consultants for the granting of business permits, expatriate Quota administration, Citizenship/ resident permit for the Ministry in Abuja.

She noted that the roles of government were changing, stressing that government is no longer the sole decision maker. “Government is working in partnership with their citizens who are demanding transparency, openness, accountability and their involvement in Affairs that concern them.”

Akinlade said that in order to fully support the country’s development, the public and private sectors must collaborate for more effective and efficient delivery of service.

She, however, disclosed that her Ministry, in accordance with the Procurement Act 2007 (as amended), went through the processes of some companies and was subsequently selected having satisfied the basic requirements.

The Permanent Secretary told the participants that the objective of their training was to equip them with the expertise needed to assist in the reduction of unwholesome practices and unnecessary delays in the application process, thereby eliminating bottlenecks.

On his part, the Director of Citizenship and Business (C&B), Mr. John Adeniran, revealed that considering the dynamics of time and change management, having observed the need for a review of the existing expatriate Quota handbook (last revised 2004), the non-existence of any in the Citizenship Division, raised stakeholders concern to articulate guidelines for the processing and grant of the various instruments.

Adeniran further noted that the gaps in the framework guiding the instruments also exposed the whole process to gross abuses.

He cautioned licensed agents to ensure that genuine and complete documents of their clients are submitted and reject applications that do not conform to the requirements.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE