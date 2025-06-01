FG launches export programme to unlock $1trn global outsourcing market

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has announced the relaunch of the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), a bold initiative led by the Minister, Dr Jumoke Oduwole designed to tap into the $1 trillion global outsourcing industry by positioning Nigeria’s youth as a world-class talent pool for digital and professional services.

According to a statement by the media unit of the ministry, NATEP is designed to empower Nigeria’s youth, harness global service export opportunities, and drive inclusive economic transformation.

“With a youthful, English-speaking population, a strategic time zone, and rapidly advancing digital infrastructure, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to become a competitive global supplier of skilled talent.

“Under the leadership of Dr Oduwole, NATEP represents a strategic move to diversify Nigeria’s economy, boost foreign exchange earnings, and create sustainable employment”.

The statement further explained that the programme will focus on aggregating global demand and connecting it with Nigeria’s skilled workforce through structured and ethical talent export pathways.

“Launched on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 18 months ago, NATEP has now been revitaliSed—stronger, sharper, and globally aligned—as a strategic pillar of Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Ministry’s goal is to create 1 million direct export-linked jobs and up to 5 million indirect jobs within five years. In addition, NATEP aims to attract over $1 billion in foreign direct investment to Nigeria’s growing service export economy.

“The programme targets high-impact sectors such as technology, business process outsourcing (BPO), the creative economy, healthcare, professional services, and remote work.

“As part of this relaunch, Teju Abisoye has been appointed as the National Coordinator of NATEP. A development finance expert with over two decades of experience, she has led major national employment initiatives and played key roles in government interventions, entrepreneurship support, and private sector engagement. Her leadership brings clarity, focus, and execution strength to the programme’s vision.

“NATEP, a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has evolved from a basic outsourcing facilitator into a full-scale ecosystem enabler”.

The statement noted that the programme will now drive policy reform, expand digital infrastructure, strengthen international partnerships, and create reliable talent pipelines that match global standards.

“Key components of NATEP include: Training 10 million Nigerians in globally recognized digital and professional certifications; Incentivizing BPO and IT-enabled service companies to expand operations in Nigeria.

“Creating legal and ethical pathways for talent export in alignment with global labor needs; Building a national talent database to map skills and track employment opportunities and Partnering with global outsourcing platforms and employers to aggregate demand,” the statement stated.

