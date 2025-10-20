FG deports 51 foreign nationals convicted of cybercrimes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has, in collaboration with other agencies, deported another batch of 51 foreign nationals convicted of cyber-terrorism, internet fraud, and related financial crimes in Lagos.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Oyewale said the exercise was jointly carried out by the anti-graft agency with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

According to him, the final batch of 51 convicts, including 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian, brings to 192 the number of foreigners convicted of financial crimes in Lagos State to a close.

He said that the last batch of deportees left Nigeria on October 16.

“The deportation exercise followed the arrest and successful prosecution of 759 suspects during a major sting operation conducted by the EFCC on December 10, 2024, at Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The deportation exercise, which began on August 15, followed the conviction of the offenders by the Federal High Court in Lagos for offences bordering on cybercrime, money laundering, and ponzi scheme operations.

“The first batch of 42 convicts, comprising Chinese and Filipino nationals, was deported on August 15; subsequent batches followed throughout August and September,” he said.

According to him, the deported convicts include nationals of China, the Philippines, Tunisia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Timor-Leste.

They were deported in coordinated batches between August and mid-October 2025, in accordance with court directives and immigration procedures.

“All the deported convicts bagged their imprisonment when they were arrested with their Nigerian accomplices believed to be members of a sophisticated cybercrime and ponzi scheme syndicate.

“The syndicate was said to be operating under the cover of Genting International Co. Limited.”