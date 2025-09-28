FG assures Nigerians of steady supply of refined petroleum products

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of an uninterrupted supply of refined petroleum products despite recent disputes involving the Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

The assurance followed a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Domestic Crude Oil and Refined Products Sales in Local Currency Initiative held on Sunday to review developments in the downstream sector.

Chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the committee addressed two key concerns: the reported suspension of the crude-for-naira arrangement by the Dangote Refinery, which it said has been amicably resolved, and the industrial issues raised by PENGASSAN against the refinery.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, who also leads the Technical Committee; as well as representatives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Afreximbank, and the Dangote Refinery.

At the end of the meeting, the committee reaffirmed that there will be no disruption to nationwide fuel supply and stressed that the crude oil-for-naira initiative remains on course.

It further assured that all outstanding issues, particularly the PENGASSAN–Dangote dispute, are being addressed urgently and in good faith.

“The Federal Government remains fully committed to ensuring energy security, protecting consumers, and maintaining stability in the domestic petroleum products market,” the committee stated.

