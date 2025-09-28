FG leads rescue operations in Zamfara mine collapse — Alake

Following reports of a mine pit collapse in Jabaka Village, Maru LGA of Zamfara State, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD), swiftly deployed Federal Mines officers to the state to lead rescue operations.

The collapse, triggered by heavy rainfall and aggravated by the unlawful activities of illegal miners, trapped at least fifteen itinerant mine workers. Thirteen of them have been recovered, tragically with no survivors. Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining two, still trapped in the rubble.

Reacting to the incident, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, bemoaned the tragedy, describing the loss of lives as both avoidable and unfortunate. He stressed that relevant departments of the ministry have been mobilised to aid rescue operations and determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

“I received with deep shock the report of the unfortunate incident in Zamfara which has regrettably resulted in some casualties. Our first responders have been mobilised to the site and are working with officials of the state government on rescue operations, after which the site will be sealed off,” the minister stated.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the area is characterised by loose sand and traces of gold, making it suitable for alluvial mining. Once gold traces were discovered, illegal miners mobilised itinerant workers who rushed to the site with rudimentary tools, disregarding the environmental and safety risks inherent to the terrain.

In a bid to tackle illegal mining, it will be recalled that Alake launched the Mining Marshals over a year ago, and their operations have led to the arrest of over 300 illegal miners across 10 states and the FCT, and the sealing of 98 illegal mining sites. Efforts to expand the scope of their operations nationwide and bolster their capacity with more personnel and logistics are underway.

However, Zamfara presents a unique challenge due to its history of banditry prior to the current administration.

The Tinubu administration is tackling the issue decisively through military clearance operations coordinated by the National Security Adviser (NSA). In light of improved security in the state, the Minister in December 2024 announced the lifting of the ban on exploration mining activities in Zamfara.

Since then, the Federal Government has intensified security operations in the state and the North-west region to ensure that full mining operations resume in earnest.

To further strengthen oversight and monitoring of mining sites nationwide, the Ministry has commenced the process of installing satellite surveillance systems. This will enable real-time monitoring and proactive responses to incidents such as the Zamfara collapse, while deterring illegal activities.

Whilst the ministry awaits a comprehensive report of ongoing investigations into the Maru mine pit collapse, the Minister reaffirms the Federal Government’s zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining, warning all involved to desist or face the full weight of the law.

“We will not relent until we rid this country of the nefarious activities of illegal miners. Despite our vast landmass, we remain undaunted. With satellite surveillance and other enforcement measures underway, we aim to drastically reduce mine collapses across the country and tighten the noose around sponsors of illegal mining,” Alake asserted.

