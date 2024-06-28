The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the implementation of an electronic verification system for military pensioners to ensure proper management and eliminate impersonation issues in pension administration.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Military Pensions Board (MPB), AVM Paul Irumheson, during a press briefing in Abuja on the commencement of the nationwide electronic verification exercise.

AVM Irumheson highlighted the main reasons for adopting the electronic system, which includes mitigating security risks associated with travel, accommodating the old age of many pensioners, and reducing transportation costs, especially for those residing abroad.

In his address, he recalled an earlier briefing on February 15 where he mentioned the board’s plan to transition from physical to electronic verification.

Following a successful pilot test conducted from February 15 to March 1, where only 15 out of 2,000 pensioners failed the process, the board has improved the system based on the observations made.

The initiative has received approvals from the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, for its full-scale implementation.

AVM Irumheson emphasised that the board would ensure adequate public awareness to help pensioners navigate the new system easily.

He urged all military pensioners to participate in the electronic verification exercise, which will run for three months from July 1 to September 30.

He warned that pensioners who fail to complete the verification will no longer receive their pensions.

“I hereby declare the Electronic Verification Exercise officially open on full scale for all our retired pensioners for a period of three months from July 1 to Sept. 30.

“Finally, the Board wishes to advise all pensioners to take an active part in this exercise. Those that fail to take part in the verification exercise will not get their pensions going forward,” AVM Irumheson stated.

