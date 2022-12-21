Fayemi tasks journalists on speaking truth to power

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has tasked journalists on speaking truth to power.

Kayode stated this while speaking at the book launch ‘A Reporter and His Beat’ by Yinka Fabowale, held on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Former Governor described the book as a comprehensive compendium, speaking to relationship building even as it underscores one’s belief system.

While describing the book, Fayemi stated that the book gave an irrepressible nature to the media.

He, therefore, recommended it for its simplicity, language and literary exposition.

“Journalists should commit themselves to speak truth to power. Those lessons are time-tested.

“It is a comprehensive compendium. It speaks to the right value of the profession

“I have read this book and will clearly recommend it for its simplicity, language and literary exposition.

Also Speaking, Ondo state Commissioner for Information, Mrs Bamidele Olateru, who represented the State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu noted that the media’s foremost responsibility is to the people, to tell the news, to inform.

Akeredolu said there should be unbiased reporting, urging them to write for prosperity.

The governor also enjoined others to write more books, commenting on the writer’s effort in penning his thoughts.

Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Kola Balogun said these days the fear of the media is the beginning of wisdom.

According to him, everyone should cherish the writer’s work even those who are not journalists because learning is in the continuum.

This was just as he said that the media should put the active politicians on their toes.





In his earlier remarks, The Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Olusegun Osoba, who was represented by Gbenga Adefaye, said Journalists should do more than report others.

Osoba explained that they should document their life and experiences for the benefit of others.

He said the book would provide a gap for the upcoming generation, saying that it is not everyone who can disseminate information can be called a journalist.

