Face your campaign, leave me alone, Tinubu tells Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has tasked the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to call his supporters to order.

The APC presidential candidate who spoke through Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Communications Tinubu Campaign Organisation, alleged deliberate falsehood aimed at denigrating him by supporters of Peter Obi.

Tinubu disclosed that a fake news report alleging that Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, wrote a letter to the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asking him to support Peter Obi and take care of his health has been traced to a Biafran Supporters Group which he noted are working together with Peter Obi Supporters Group.

Tinubu Campaign Organisation quoted the President of Ghana as saying,” I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”

TCO stated that Nigeria will be better for it and the electoral process will be enriched if the 2023 presidential campaign sticks to issues of good governance that will lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty rather than being dominated by the ravings of guttersnipes, who do not wish the country well.

He said: “We have found that the fake news about Akufo-Addo’s letter was first published on June 22 by a rogue platform, whose URL reads as worlsnews.space (sic) and site identity as World of News.

“A content analysis of the site clearly showed that it is a Biafra news platform. The fake news was reposted on Facebook by the Peter Obi Support Group, on the same day – clear proof that Biafra campaigners and Peter Obi supporters are the same.

“Both the Facebook account and the website are replete with fake stories about Bola Tinubu, including a fake story credited to former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, alleging that Tinubu demanded N50billion monthly payment from him. The spuriousness of the statement is in the evidence that Lagos did not begin to clock N50billion revenue until after Ambode left office. Tinubu could not have demanded N50 billion monthly payment from Ambode when the state government didn’t make such in a month throughout the tenure of Mr Ambode.

“The pirate website, which the Facebook account feeds on also parades malicious fake news and headlines such as ‘I am old, but my blood is young, please vote for me – Tinubu begs youth.’

“There is also the most wicked of all headlines: When I became president, I will Build more prison (sic) for Igbo’s and IPOB members – Tinubu.”

“The big surprise in all of these is that all the headlines have no supporting stories, and clicking them may bring a virus to your computer.

“We have come to a point where it becomes imperative to tell Mr Obi to show leadership and disavow his supporters who are employing fake news and disinformation as deliberate tools to deceive and poison the minds of unsuspecting Nigerians.”





