JAMB releases result of 2022 UTME mop-up exam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the just-concluded mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held on Saturday, August 6.

Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, announced the release of the results on Wednesday in a statement in Abuja.

He urged all candidates that sat for the examination to check their results by simply sending RESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

The Board conducted the examination for about 42,000 candidates in some states, most of whom were from the 10 centres where candidates’ results were cancelled for examination malpractice during the conduct of the UTME in May.

According to the Board, other categories of candidates who were given the opportunity to sit for the mop-up exercise were those with fingerprint peculiarities, Biometric Verification Number (BVN) failure and technical issues.

“Candidates can also print their results from the Board’s website www.jamb.gov.ng after linking their email address to their profile.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cyber cafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates.

“The 2022 UTME Mop-Up Examination took place on Saturday, August 6, 2022,” the Board stated.

