Expert suggests ways organisations can boost recurring purchases

A product strategy expert, Bukunmi Folorunso, has stated that boosting recurring purchases and long-term customer retention requires organisations to look beyond acquisition tactics and design product experiences rooted in human psychology.

Folorunso, who is also the founder of the product development platform Proddly, in a recent statement said businesses aiming for sustainable growth must build products that trigger habits, emotional connection, and trust.

She explained that recurring purchases are less about discounts or advertisements and more about how well a product fits into a customer’s mental and emotional patterns.

She said: “In my experience guiding diverse organisations through product strategy, I have come to see that understanding the workings of the human mind is the most potent tool for creating a product that attracts customers and compels them to stay, reducing churn to its nearest minimum.”

According to her, one effective tactic is using familiarity to reduce decision fatigue. She cited an e-commerce platform where displaying users’ previous orders led to a noticeable increase in repeat purchases, simply by leveraging the brain’s preference for the familiar.

She also explained the role of self-identity, noting that when users set personal goals and commit to them, especially within a community, they are more likely to stay consistent.

Emotional engagement, she said, is another strong driver of loyalty. Recalling her experience with Greeley Foods, she said packaging that included personal notes and storytelling turned each delivery into a sentimental ritual that kept customers coming back.

“Emotions also weave through the tapestry of recurring behaviour. Feelings of delight, surprise, and even nostalgia create powerful neural pathways that customers revisit willingly.”

Folorunso also explained the importance of well-designed incentives. She referenced Opay’s unpredictable reward system, where occasional cashback and surprise bonuses encouraged user curiosity and reinforced usage.

She added that showing appreciation through unexpected rewards could strengthen customer commitment, especially in subscription-based services.

Trust and autonomy, she noted, are equally essential. She pointed to Optimus, an investment platform, where giving users the freedom to pause or adjust their plans helped boost satisfaction and retention.

On fostering deeper loyalty, Folorunso described how crypto platform Yellow Card focused on building community through ambassador programmes and regional campaigns, allowing users to feel a sense of identity and belonging beyond the product itself.

However, she warned that psychological strategies must be used ethically, stressing the importance of transparency and respect for users.

“While these psychological strategies illuminate powerful pathways to recurring purchases, it is vital to approach them ethically. Exploiting cognitive biases without regard for user welfare erodes trust and invites backlash.

“In every engagement, I insist on a code of ethics that centers on customer well-being, whether by offering genuine value, respecting privacy, or signaling transparent pricing. This alignment between business objectives and user benefit ensures that recurring purchases arise from authentic relationships rather than manipulative tactics.”

She also noted that cultural context matters, as strategies must adapt to local realities, from simplifying onboarding in underbanked markets to offering flexible options in regions with high subscription fatigue.

“Products become more than tools when they respond to the subconscious needs and aspirations of their users. Whether through crafting emotional narratives, designing equitable reward systems, or empowering autonomy through transparent controls, the deliberate use of product psychology transforms ordinary transactions into meaningful experiences.”

READ ALSO: 5 tips on how to save for big purchases