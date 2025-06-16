Expert calls for youth empowerment to drive sustainable agric development

The founder, UMèRA Farms Nigeria Limited, Olamide Alao-Akala, has emphasised the need for empowering youths to drive sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria.

In a statement personally signed by the Alao-Akala and made available to journalists on Monday, the agric expert urged the federal government to strengthen support for grassroots agriculture initiatives and youth-focused solutions across the country.

Alao-Akala noted that despite Nigeria’s abundant arable land and a growing population of resilient young people, many youths remain disengaged due to a lack of accessible, transparent funding and enabling structures.

She further stated that most agricultural loan schemes, while well-intentioned, become politicised or transactional at the point of execution.

Alao-Akala, however, called on the Minister of Agriculture to prioritise policies that support scalable agribusiness models, make financing accessible without bureaucracy, and provide incentives for local storage, processing, and technology adoption.

“The problem is not a lack of interest among Nigerian youths, but a lack of systems that work for the ordinary citizen.

“Many commercial banks that partner with the CBN to administer agricultural loans often demand unofficial kickbacks, making it nearly impossible for young entrepreneurs and smallholder farmers to access much-needed capital,” she explained.

Alao-Akala spotlighted the Soilless Farm Lab’s youth training initiative as a practical example of a scalable model for sustainable agriculture.

“This project, funded by foreign aid, provides hands-on agricultural training to youths and yet no Nigerian bank is behind it. It should be studied and replicated across all 36 states.

“At UMèRA Farms, Alao-Akala and her team have planted several acres of cashew and oil palm through cooperative farming and are now developing a youth-focused aquaculture ecosystem.

“We intend to train youths across the aquaculture value chain from hatchery management and feed formulation to harvesting, processing, packaging, and marketing.

“But this effort is progressing at a snail’s pace due to limited funding and no access to foreign aid or government support. However, we are determined to see it come to life.”

She further emphasised that every segment of the agricultural value chain deserves attention and investment. From production to processing, packaging, storage, logistics, and retail, no part of the chain is a waste.

“One of the major setbacks we face is the lack of adequate storage and preservation infrastructure,” she noted. “Without storage, we cannot guarantee an all-year supply of produce and this results in significant losses and unpredictable pricing throughout the year. Farmers suffer, consumers suffer, and the economy remains unstable.”

Earlier this year, UMèRA Farms self-funded the construction of a reservoir to support irrigation and fish farming. Local communities assumed the project was a federal initiative. That assumption shows how impactful our work is, but imagine what could be done if we had actual government support.

“We are not asking for handouts. We are building solutions. What we ask is that the government recognise and reinforce these grassroots efforts.

“We have the land. We have the people. We must now invest in technology, policy, regulations, and platforms that attract and empower the modern Nigerian youth.

“UMèRA Farms Nigeria Limited is an integrated agribusiness focused on cooperative farming, youth empowerment, and sustainable agricultural practices. With operations spanning cashew, oil palm, aquaculture, and capacity building, UMèRA is committed to transforming agriculture into a viable, youth-friendly enterprise and a catalyst for national development.

“UMèRA Farms is also seeking collaboration with private investors, international development partners, and government agencies to expand its training programs, farming models, and cooperative development strategies that can transform agriculture into a profitable and desirable path for Nigeria’s youth,” the statement reads.

