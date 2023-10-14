Ewa Aganyin came to Nigeria through the influence of the Aganyin People of Benin Republic in Cotonou, and Nigerians have accepted the food.

It is a very popular street food − especially on Lagos streets − accompanied by a spicy stew, which is usually referred to as Ewa Agoyin stew.

Ingredients

Beans (Ewa oloyin)

Water

Dried Chili

Red bell pepper

Onion

Palm oil

Seasoning and spices: Crayfish, seasoning cubes and salt.

Procedure

Properly select the beans, rinse and drain them. Pour the beans into a stockpot, add water and cook till it becomes soft. Use a potato masher or a wooden spoon to mash the beans.

Directions for cooking Ewa Aganyin stew

Hydrate the dried chillies and bell peppers by soaking them in water overnight or pouring hot water on them for about two hours. Blend the peppers with onions. Add a small quantity of water to it and set it aside.

Pre-heat the palm oil in a pan on medium heat until the oil is very hot, but not bleached. Add the sliced onion − we want it brown, not black or burnt. Add the blended peppers and cook for a few minutes, then add seasoning cubes, crayfish, and salt.

Leave it to cook for another five to ten minutes. By this time, the colour of the pepper would have changed from bright red to dark red. If not, cook for some additional time.

Serve with bread, plantain, or whatever you prefer.

