One of the main reasons why many people don’t have a skincare routine or don’t focus too much on taking care of their skin is because the process can seem quite overwhelming. Creating a basic skincare routine can be quite easy, but developing a complete skincare routine can be a bit of a challenge.

This article will cover everything that you need to know about creating a complete skincare routine, ranging from cleanses to exfoliators, and more. If you have wanted to create a complete skincare routine, but haven’t been sure where to start, this article will answer any questions that you have.

Nice to Haves

Before delving into the list of things that you need for a complete skincare routine, we can begin with a short list of things that are nice to have to complement a skincare routine.

Essential oils: Essential are great for your skin, depending, of course, on which you use and your skin type. Remember to always do adequate research before buying an essential oil, and always do a patch test.

Lip balm: it’s very easy to forget about your lips when focusing on your skin. Your lips need attention too, especially if you don’t want them to crack or chap.

Spot treatment: Lastly, spot treatments are great if you have localized breakouts. For these, consider using benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid.

Cleanser

The first step of your skincare routine starts with using a cleanser. The purpose of a cleanser, as the name suggests, is to clean your face of impurities, oil, and dirt. You should try to find a gentle cleanser that is suitable for your skin type so that you don’t end up removing your skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Toner

The next step of your skincare routine should be a toner. While these aren’t strictly necessary for a very basic skincare routine, this article is covering a complete skincare routine, so you should include one. The purpose of a toner is to remove any leftover impurities, dirt, or oil that the cleanser was not able to remove. Toners also serve the purpose of helping to balance your skin’s pH levels.

Exfoliator

The next step of your skin care routine after using a toner would be to use an exfoliator. Remember, you don’t need to use an exfoliator every day, and you should only exfoliate your face at least once a week, but no more than twice. Exfoliators are great for unclogging your paws and removing dead skin cells, which help to promote skin cell turnover.

Serums

While this next step might be optional for a basic skincare routine since this is a complete skincare routine, it will be included and that is to use serums. The serums that you choose will depend upon your goal since there are different kinds, such as those that promote anti-aging, brightening, or even provide hydration.

Moisturizer

One of the most important steps of any skincare routine would be making use of a moisturizer. The reason you should use a moisturizer is that it helps to maintain the moisture balance of your skin by providing hydration. It’s very important to choose the correct moisturizer for your skin type. For example, if you have dry skin, you should use an oil-based moisturizer, whereas you would use a water-based moisturizer for oily skin. Using the wrong moisturizer will lead to adverse effects, such as acne or breakouts

Eye Cream

Much like taking care of your lips, the skin around your eyes also needs specific care. This is because the skin around your eyes is much more delicate than the skin around your face. Eye creams are great for addressing problems such as fine lines, dark circles, or puffiness. Just remember to gently apply the eye cream, since the skin around your eyes is more sensitive.

Sunscreen

Finally, the last step of your skin care routine would be applying sunscreen before you leave the house. Sunscreen helps to protect your skin against the harmful UV rays of the sun and helps to also prevent premature aging. When choosing a sunscreen, you should use one that has an SPF level of above 30. Also, if you have sensitive skin, try to use a sunscreen that was specifically developed with sensitive skin in mind.