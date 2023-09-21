Security was beefed up in Enugu on Thursday as the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered judgment in a petition filed over the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The petition was filed by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Chijioke Edeoga to challenge INEC’s declaration of Mr Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the elected governor.

The three-member panel of the tribunal is led by Justice Kudirat Morayo.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) monitoring developments reports that operatives of the police’s Rapid Response Squad were positioned in strategic locations to forestall possible violent protests.

Nine Toyota Hilux vans and three Armoured Personal Carriers (APCs) were also seen stationed around the tribunal premises.

About 50 police personnel, soldiers, DSS and NSCDC operatives were also seen in various formations around the tribunal’s premises.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, told NAN that the heavy presence of security operatives in the area and in strategic locations in Enugu was routine.

He said also that the move was to ensure the safety of all before, during and after the judgment had been delivered. (NAN)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE