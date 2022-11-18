Enugu govt conducts promotion examinations for over 3,000 civil servants

Latest News
By Igbonaka Chukwu
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Security: Enugu govt suspends traditional ruler, Ugwuanyi backs domestication, selfless public servant, Ugwuanyi invites union leaders, ongoing Amenity Hospital project , Enugu restores revoked NULGE, Ugwuanyi appoints Didigwu , Ugwuanyi’s commitment to air safety, Ugwuanyi promises succour, Designate Enugu as oil-bearing state, Ugwuanyi tells FG, Enugu govt suspends monarch, Enugu govt frowns at building demolition, summons LG chairman, monarch, Ohanaeze applauds Ugwuanyi, Ugwuanyi evacuates Enugu students, Ugwuanyi empowers Udi/Ezeagu youths, Enugu gov to meet student, Ugwuanyi insists on justice, holds closed door meeting, Enugu govt warns forest, Ugwuanyi lists agriculture, construction of multi-million naira flyoverEnugu gov vows, panel of inquiry, Enugu, reopens, Gov Ugwuanyi accepts leadership, Enugu, building, Enugu State, civil servants, civil servants to resume, Enugu, NUT, Minimum wage, strike, rural transformation, Pray for Nigeria In
Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,

In furtherance of his administration’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State recently granted approval to the Enugu State Civil Service Commission (ESCSC) to conduct promotion exercises for eligible staff across the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The promotion exercise was in fulfilment of Ugwuanyi’s earlier promise to clear all backlogs of promotions for civil servants in the state.

Consequently, over 3,000 state civil servants last weekend converged on the Government Secondary School (GSS), Enugu, for their 2021/2022 promotional examination.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the ESCSC, Mr. Robinson Odo, said that “the agenda for the 2021/2022 promotion is to ensure that members of staff who scale through in the exercise are promoted without delay to enable them to celebrate the upcoming yuletide as promoted officers.”

Odo explained that “the just-concluded promotional examination was in written form, and encompassed staff on salary grade levels 07 and above, whose briefs had earlier been received by the commission.”

He added that the “ESCSC has announced that the oral interview for the promotion exercise will be held from November 22 to 29, 2022, at the commission’s premises, at 9 am daily.”

The Chairman disclosed that all hands have been on deck both at the commission and the MDAs levels to ensure that the promotion processes are successful.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

PDP, Ondo govt trade words over inauguration of Osun flyover

Latest News

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss

Latest News

Police give details of how 20-year-old man allegedly killed his stepmother over N1…

Latest News

Okowa stresses need for unity, peace, tranquillity for better Nigeria beyond 2023 

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More