S3x remains a strong factor in determining whether a marriage will be enjoyed or endured. Without great s3x, marriage will be endangered. Many marriages have hit the rocks due to lack of or inadequate s3x. Some others are suffering from infidelity, with the attendant incidents of paternity fraud. What a precarious situation.

Who is to blame? Husbands, wives, the gods, or God Himself?

The truth is that married partners have a lot to do if their marriage will not suffer from inadequate or insufficient s3x. Many of us don’t know how to make s3x great in marriage. We just fumble and wobble along in the act of s3x. We think that because we are producing children, the s3x needs in marriage are fulfilled. This is far from the truth ─ thus, making enjoying great s3x a mirage for many married couples.

There is, therefore, the need for the married to up our game of s3x. Anything short of it will worsen the rates of infidelity, emotional torture, and outright dissolution of the marriage.

Foreplay: Key factor to enjoying great s3x in marriage.

No one can lay claims to enjoying great s3x in marriage without adequate knowledge of foreplay. It’s what ignites the fire of emotion for s3x to hit the climax. Without foreplay, s3x becomes a one-way affair, a use-and-dump approach, especially for the wife, who, by nature, needs time to taxi before hitting the highest altitude in s3xual engagement.

Foreplay means the ways and manners of getting in the mood for s3x. It is everything and anything that fires you up for s3xual intercourse ─ kissing, flirting, and s3xy conversations are all a part of foreplay. It also includes touching and hugging. Everything that’s s3xual, excluding penetration, can pass for foreplay.

Women don’t usually enjoy sexual intercourse without some foreplay first, except when they are feeling very horny before being approached for s3x. It also makes it much more enjoyable for men. So, we cannot relegate foreplay to the background in the matter of s3x, otherwise, it may pass for rape. With the recent judgment on the removal of a condom in the act of s3x, without the consent of the lady, in London, being adjudged as rape, we must brace up for many other surprises about what can pass for rape.

Components of foreplay in the s3x act

Communicating s3xy mood

This is flirting with your spouse as a prelude to s3x. You should be very sexy with your spouse by sending s3xy notes, SMS, and images in the course of the day. Being in a married relationship should not stop you from still flirting with your partner. Being s3xy in your communication makes the act of s3x to be great, hitting the zenith.

Phrases like “I can’t wait to hold you”, “you look ravishing”, etc., are great s3x turn-ons for the married. Dressing s3xy in the convenience of your house or bedroom is also a gateway to enjoying great s3x in marriage.

Touching and caressing

You can enjoy the feeling of your partner’s body, whether or not you have got your clothes on. This is what I call exploring his or her body, inside and outside. It’s a way of firing up emotions for the act of s3x. Cuddling is also a part of the game here. Making love is not the same as cuddling. When you cuddle him or her, it helps to set the tone for the act of s3x.

Cuddling is about warm embrace and affection. A marriage that must enjoy great s3x should have space for cuddles.

Playful acts

There are all sorts of games you can play to turn up the heat in the bedroom. These games can start much earlier, as you tease your partner with the anticipation of what’s coming later. You could try blindfolding your partner and taking control – or the other way around. Or think of a card game you could play, and make a rule that the loser has to take off an item of clothing or take the initiative in the bedroom.

Befriending your spouse is the key here, and it should not be downplayed at all. Do all the things that friends do together and watch your s3x act being richly rewarding.

Locating the sensitive or turn-on spots

Exploring your partner’s body, and not just the obvious places, is a good foreplay. Everyone has turn-on spots, which fire them up for s3x. Knowing what works for your partner as you touch and kiss your way around their body is highly rewarding in the act of s3x. Some people have very sensitive earlobes; others love it when you kiss their neck or their toes. The inner thigh, the back side, the hairy chest, the breasts, etc., are in this category.

Kissing on the mouth isn’t the only kind of kissing. You can explore kissing your partner all over the body, including the nipples.

Doing the above, among others, will help to ensure that your marriage will enjoy great sex. Let us, therefore, leverage foreplay to enjoy great s3x in marriage.

