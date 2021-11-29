EndSARS panels: Government must build trust in all its utterances ― Adegboruwa

Lawyer and activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN, has called on the Federal Government to build trust in the people in all its dealings and utterances.

He made the call in a statement issued in Lagos in the wake of reports of the Federal Government questioning the legality of EndSARS judicial panels.

Adegboruwa, a member of the Lagos State judicial panel said, “The Federal Government has recently mooted the idea that all the Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up by the various States across the Federation, especially that of Lagos State, are illegal.

“It has never been part of our legal system in Nigeria, for a plaintiff who approached the court in the first instance, to turn around to challenge the legality or jurisdiction of the court.

“The #EndSARS Panels were set up at the behest of the Federal Government, through the National Economic Council. In the case of the Lagos Panel, the federal government, through the Nigerian Army, voluntarily submitted itself to the jurisdiction of the Panel, the federal government called witnesses, it tendered documents and it made very lengthy presentations.

“A party cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time. Thus, a party who initiated a process and willingly and actively participated in that process, cannot turn around, after judgment, to plead illegality or absence of jurisdiction, simply because the outcome is unfavorable. We must strengthen our institutions to make them work.

“While we all await the White Paper from the Lagos State Government, it is important for government to build trust in the people in all its dealings and utterances.”