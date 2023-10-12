Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government on the need to give automatic employment to Corps Members who were victims of election violence into the Federal Civil Service or Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo.

In his lead debate, Hon Ukpong-Udo observed that no fewer than 200,000 Youth Corps Members participated in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections on February 25, 2023, followed by Governorship and House of Assembly Elections conducted on March 11, 2023, and April 15, 2023, for supplementary elections.

According to him, the Commission co-opted over 200,000 Youth Corps members as “Ad-hoc staff to assist in the administration of the elections, thus constituting approximately 80% of the INEC Ad-hoc staff.

“The House is worried that some of the corps members were reported to have been victims of election violence, sustaining injuries from gunshots and matchets.

“The House is cognisant that despite facing threats, the Corps members remained committed to ensuring that the 2023 elections were conducted in accordance with their assigned roles.

“The House is also cognizant of their sacrifice for this important National Assignment there is a need to employ the corps members who were victims of the election violence to compensate for their losses and encourage future participation.”

To this end, the House urged authorities of NYSC) and INEC to produce a comprehensive list of Corps members who participated in the last 2023 elections and are victims of election violence.

The lawmakers also urged Federal Character Commission (FCC) and Federal Civil Service Commission to review and subsequently consider employing victims of election violence into public service of the Federation.

At the end of the debate on the motion, the House mandated the joint Committees on Federal Character, Public Service, and Electoral Matters to ensure compliance.

