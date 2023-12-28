Vice President Kashim Shettima has appealed to Nigerians to always live in peace and harmony in order to ensure the rapid growth of the nation’s economy in view of the growing spate of insecurity in the country.

The Vice President made the call on Thursday while commissioning the 5 kilometers Masaka-Luvu road in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to him, the consistent issues of insecurity in the North, could lead to anarchy if not properly addressed.

He, therefore, emphasised the need for the citizens to unite against poverty and backwardness instead of the steady attacks on themselves.

He said, “We have to learn to embrace and to tolerate each other in Northern Nigeria. I see no reason why we should be fighting each other.

“We should resist that temptation that could plunge us into a state of anarchy. Because it is easy to create chaos but very difficult to bring back peace. So instead of fighting, we should collectively unite against poverty, destitution and backwardness in our states.”

While commissioning the Masala-Luvu road, the Vice President commended the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule for initiating several infrastructural projects in the state aimed at making life more comfortable for the residents.

Earlier, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, explained that the road was constructed to ease the sufferings of residents of the area, and to grant them easy access to new socio-economic opportunities from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, due to its proximity to the area.

“The contract for this road was awarded in the month of January 2023 with a completion period of 12 months.

“Before now, coming to this part of the state was not an easy task because of the bad nature of the road. But I am happy that today, the road has been well constructed.

“I want to commend the contractor for delivering the project according to specifications, and I believe that this road will be here for at least the next 15 years,” Sule said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE