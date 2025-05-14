Ekiti govt approves N316.9m for construction of security houses in farm settlements

In a bid to ensure safety of lives and produce of farmers, the Ekiti State government has approved the sum of N316.9 million for the construction of additional six security houses at selected farm settlements in the state.

The commissioner for Information in the state, Taiwo Olatunbosun in a statement on Wednesday said the approval formed part of the decisions reached during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

He revealed that the security houses are located in farm clusters across Gede 1, Ogotun 1, Egbe 1, Ose 1, Ilemeso 1 and Omuo communities in the state.

The commissioner added that the approval is , “in continuation of efforts of Governor Biodun Oyebanji to transform the Agriculture sector through targeted initiative.”

While noting that providing adequate security for farmers is key to addressing food insecurity in the state, Olatunbosun reiterated the commitment of the present administration to making agriculture more attractive to people especially the youths.

The state reads, “the State Executive Council noted that the isolation of many farms poses a security risk, as remote locations can be appealing to criminals, more so now that Farms are businesses with valuable assets which make them the target for theft and vandalism hence the implementation of effective security measures is crucial to protect lives and property of farmers and the rural communities.

“The intervention is a continuous process as the State Government only recently took delivery of six newly constructed security houses and two renovated ones that were awarded in 2024 and remain committed to the success of the Agricultural revolution in the State as well as security of life and property of the people.”

According to him, the construction project is expected to be completed within the next three months.

Also, the statement added that the government approved the sum of N200 million for the procurement of fertilizer and agro-chemicals which would be distributed to farmers at fifty percent subsidy for 2025 farming activities.

“The approval is part of efforts of the present administration to stimulate and boost the production side of the agricultural value chain with distribution of improved and subsidized inputs to farmers in the State.

“Fertilizer will take N150Million while Agrochemical will gulp N50Million,” he said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE