The Ekiti state government has approved the sum of N150 million for the procurement and distribution of improved seeds, agrochemicals, fertilizers and others to farmers across the state.

The commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun in a statement on Tuesday, said the approval was part of the decisions reached during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by the governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

He explained that the government was committed to its agenda of empowering farmers with necessary tools and seeds towards improving outputs for food security and achieving shared prosperity.

The commissioner listed inputs to be procured and distributed to include maize, rice, cocoa, cassava stalks, improved yam setts, oil palm, cashews and agrochemicals.

The statement reads, “ The focus is to support the agricultural sector of the State by actively stimulating the production side of the value chain through provision of inputs to farmers as well as serve as the State’s contribution to the Federal Government Agro Pocket Scheme, a programme aimed at supporting national agriculture growth and increasing food production.

“The State Government had earlier approved a sum of N450 million as the State’s support for the scheme but due to the delay from the Federal Government on input distribution, the approval of the N150 million is to ensure prompt and timely distribution of the inputs.

“The remaining N300 million will be reserved for procurement of fertilizer in case the State is not able to get the consignment requested from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.”

Olatunbosun also added that the government approved N165.5 million for the desiltation of drains, culverts and other areas across three local government areas to prevent flooding.

He noted that the exercise would take place in Ado, Ikere and Ifelodun/Irepodun LGAs urging, “residents to support efforts of Government at safeguarding lives and property of people in the State by shunning acts that may be inimical to Government’s flood prevention initiatives such as erecting structures on waterways, dumping waste and refuse on drainages and obstruction of canals.”

