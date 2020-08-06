Ekiti APC crisis: Ojudu, Adeyeye, others take grievances to Akande

The aggrieved members of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of Stakeholders Forum have taken their grievances to former Osun State governor and leader of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

Members of the group which include presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu; former minister of works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Tony Adeniyi and others had last month raised alarm over the running and composition of the party executives in the state.

According to the group, the party executives inward, local government and state level were selected at a private residence against the constitution of the party.

They accused the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, of running the affairs of the party as his personal venture, calling of the national leaders of the party to wade in and save the party from defeat in the 2022 governorship election.

The secretary of the forum, Honourable Femi Adeleye, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said the meeting with the elder statesman became necessary in a bid to bring lasting peace and unity to Ekiti APC.

Adeleye said: “At the meeting, the former governor called for peace and maintained that the grievances of the Stakeholders Forum would be addressed. Chief Akande commended the group for towing the line of peace in its agitation.”

He added that the group submitted its position to the Akande-led national reconciliation committee with assurances that all issues would soon be resolved.

