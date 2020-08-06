LASEMA, stakeholders constitute committee on gas cylinder safety in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other stakeholders have constituted a working committee to develop and monitor safety procedures of commercial storage and sales of gas cylinders within the state.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that the committee was coming on the heels of the directives from the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following the series of fire incidents recently caused by gas cylinder explosions in some parts of the state.

According to LASEMA DG, the gas cylinder explosions have had destructive impacts on the lives and property of the people of the state.

He said that the committee comprised the Lagos Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State Fire Service.

“The resulting fires have been extremely challenging for the agencies and have caused great hardship at a time when the impacts of COVID-19 are already affecting economic activities.

“The committee will work with all the internal stakeholders and schedule further meetings with external parties to address this scourge,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that fact sheets and information on gas safety had been prepared and were available for dissemination to media organisations, in line with the advocacy and enlightenment responsibilities of the agency.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…

Chinese Loans: $400m Project Abandoned After Completion

THE National Public Security Communication System project for which Nigeria took a $399.5million from China and has paid $76.83million as part of the principal as well as $84.92million interest has been abandoned, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…