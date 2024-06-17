A member of the federal House of Representatives in Zamfara state, Hon.Aminu Sani Jaji has called on Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir period and pray for peace and stability in the country, saying as good citizens, we should embrace unity, love one another.

In a statement issued on Monday by Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin Magaji media aid to Jaji representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives also urged Nigerians for peaceful coexistence.

The lawmaker who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Funds made the call in a Sallah good-well message to his constituency as Muslims all over the world celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-kabir.

“As good citizens, we should embrace unity and love for one another.

“The lessons attached to this noble and sacred festivity include love for one another, being brothers keepers, and strong faith in Almighty Allah, and following the teachings of our noble prophet Muhammed Peace be upon him.”

While congratulating the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir Celebration, Jaji prayed to Almighty Allah to accept our ibadat during the sacred period and beyond.

He further felicitated President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and leaders at all levels on this special occasion of Sallah celebrations.

