Edo State chapter Tipper Drivers Association of Nigeria has dissociated itself from the protest led by one of its members, Osaro Aigbekhan, just as it called on the state government, the Edo State House of Assembly, and the general public to disregard the protest.

The Chairman of the association, Comrade Augustine Nosa Uhunmwangho, who stated the position of the group while speaking with journalists at the head office of the association in Benin City on Wednesday, accused Aigbekhan, of always plotting to plunge the association into crisis.

But in a swift reaction, Aigbekhan insisted that Uhunmwangbo and his cohort were acting in disobedience to a valid court order which had clearly directed a stay of all activities pending the hearing and determination of our Motion on Notice, he filed, adding that the purported suspension of members of the association by Uhunmwangbo was of no effect and should be disregarded as same was merely “a ploy by Comrade Austin Nosakhare Uhunmwangho to oppress and continue to intimidate members who do not support his selfish Five (5) years ambition”.

Uhunmwangho stated that Aigbekhan had been given a four-year suspension by the association as a result of his unbecoming behaviour of always aiming towards causing unnecessary tension cum confusion in the affairs of the association.

Aigbekhan was accused of spearheading activities not in line with the constitution of the Edo Tipper Drivers Association and in many instances cantankerous to the well-being of its members.

Reacting to a recent protest march by some persons led by Aigbekhan to the state House of Assembly making bogus allegations against the association and its executive officials, Comrade Uhunmwangho said: “The protest is of no value as Aigbekhan has been under a four-year suspension and cannot have any input in the association’s activities and that most of those that joined him in the protest march are not known to the association.

“The association is getting set to holding its elections come the 19th of November as the executive officials of the association have not yet completed their mandatory five years tenure,” he stressed.

The tipper driver’s boss called the attention of the security agencies to what he called threat to his life and that of members of his family which had been circulating through phone messages and messages on social media. He vowed that the association would resist all the illegal moves of the said Aigbekhan.

Aigbekhan, however, in his response, urged “members of the Association and the general public are therefore called upon to disregard the falsehood that is being paraded by Comrade Austin Nosakhare Uhunmwangho and continue to support the candidate of their choice for the next election.”

