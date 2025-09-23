Edo talent hunt debuts as stakeholders seek support for creativity 

Stakeholders at the unveiling of the Edo Talent Hunt have called for support for creativity in Edo State to encourage budding talents in the entertainment industry.

The stakeholders, among who were politicians, entertainment gurus and investors in the private sector, said that talent hunt remained an opportunity for young people in the state to showcase their talents in various creative and entertainment endeavours.

They made the position at the official unveiling of the Edo Talent Hunt which was held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City, Edo State capital.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the Edo Talent Hunt, Mrs. Esther Edokpayi Ebagua, said the platform was designed to discover, develop and showcase the rich cultural heritage and immense talent of people in Edo State, the South-South region and Nigeria in general.

She added that the platform was in addition to discovering and nurturing emerging talents to promote cultural preservation and community empowerment, in addition to providing a stage for talented individuals to showcase their skills.

According to her, participants were expected from the 18 local government areas of the state., adding that “The unknown talents today in this region will become the celebrities of tomorrow and we need the help and collaboration of everyone to make this happen. As the founder of this initiative. I am thrilled to share this journey with all of you.

“Edo Talent Hunt is more than just an event; it is a movement to hunt, discover, develop and celebrate the talent, creativity, artistry and diversity that define our states in the South -South,” she explained.

She appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo and the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, to support the efforts to lead Edo people and make the state a better place.

On her part, the Organising Committee of Hunt, Adesuwa Lato, called on sponsorship and collaboration to make the event a success.

“Your support would not only elevate this initiative but also contribute significantly to the preservation and promotion of our cultural identity,” she reiterated.

Adesuwa said that while the entry form would be N10,000, the winner would go home with a Toyota Camry 2022 Model, N3 million Naira cash prize, and a 5-year recording label deal.

The first Runner Up, she added, would get N2 million while the second runner-up would get N1 million.

In his goodwill message, a former Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South-South, Gabriel Iduseri, while commending the organisers called people in the private sector to give their support to the initiative, adding that it would reduce youths’ restiveness and unemployment.

He promised to be part of the project, promote and contribute his quota for the realisation of the talent hunt.

For Kelly Okungbowa, AKA Abo Stone, when the youths are engaged it would reduce the rate of cultism, unemployment and other forms of social vices through this initiative.

The grand finale of the project is billed to hold January 14, 2025.

