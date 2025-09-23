VIDEO: Ile-Ife not origin of Yoruba race — Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has faulted the claim that Ile-Ife is the origin of the Yoruba race.

Oluwo stated this in a video shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday while conferring a chieftaincy title on one of his subjects at his palace.

According to him, the culture of the Yoruba people is not rooted in the ancient town of Ife, which is widely believed to be the cradle of the race.

The monarch insisted that Ife was not the birthplace of the Yoruba race, noting that people lived there before Oduduwa conquered the town and became its ruler.

He added that the language spoken in ancient Ife was different from Yoruba, stressing his resolve to restore what he described as the true history of the race.

“Ife is not the origin of the Yoruba race. Those people don’t speak our language. Their language is different. They refer to God as Eledumare, and there is nothing like Eledumare in the Yoruba language. What we have is Olodumare.

“Ife people will always say Olofin, and if you ask them what the meaning is, they will tell you it means the owner of the palace, and what that means in Yoruba is ‘Alaafin’. Ile-Ife has no Yoruba culture.

“I am the ‘Arole Olodumare because I am here to tell you the true history. Iwo is where you can get the real history that was not even documented.

“Whatever I am telling you now, you must keep it because death can come anytime. I am not scared of death because it is inevitable,” Oluwo said in the Yoruba language.

This comes a few days after the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanilekun Larooye III, claimed to be the fourth-ranking monarch in Osun State and vowed to reclaim the position from the Oluwo of Iwo.

Speaking at a lecture organised to mark his 15th coronation anniversary at Osun State University, Osogbo, on recently, the Ataoja recalled how his predecessor, Oba Iyiola Oyewale Matanmi III, lost the seat during an absence abroad.

He stressed that the Ataoja throne traditionally occupies the fourth position in the state’s hierarchy of monarchs and maintained that his efforts to restore the status were not directed against any king but at reinstating what he described as the rightful place of his stool.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE