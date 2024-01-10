The governorship aspiration of Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for the 2024 Edo State governorship received a major boost on Wednesday as Hon John Yakubu, a two-time Esan North-East local government Council Chairman stepped down his governorship ambition for Ighodalo.

Speaking with journalists at Igueben, the administrative headquarters of Igueben Local Government Area in Edo, shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Edo Central PDP Special Committee, headed by the former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, the former governorship aspirant, Yakubu said he decided to step down for the interest of the party as well as the positive activities displayed by the leading governorship aspirant.

He said: “After due consultation across our top party leadership spectrum, members of my campaign organisation and my teeming supporters, across the three senatorial districts and beyond.

“I have decided, that for the overall interest of our party and the yearning of Edo people to continue to have the PDP at Osadebe Avenue, to lay down my gubernatorial aspiration.

“Going by the wise direction paved and shown by our party Senatorial leadership so far, the body language of members of our party and the positive activities displayed by Dr Asue Ighodalo himself.

Continuing: “It has become very clear that he, Dr Asue Ighodalo, stands in a good position to bring about this much-needed development to us as a party and in the state.

“On this ground, I stand solidly behind Dr. Asue Ighodalo, not only as our gubernatorial Candidate but in all of the activities that will ensure his victory and our victory at the polls come September 2024.”

It would be recalled that four other aspirants include the former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Friday Itula, the immediate past Senator representing the District, Clifford Odia, House of Representatives Member, Marcus Onobun and Kenneth Awolimen, had recently stepped down their ambitions for Ighodalo.

Meanwhile, the Edo Central PDP Special Committee presiding over by the national leader of the party, Chief Tom Ikimi, will on Thursday, January 10, 2024, announce its consensus aspirant for the January 22, 224 Edo PDP governorship primary election, as Asue Ighodalo is expected to be named as the aspirant.

This was after the completion of the screening of aspirants from the Senatorial District on Wednesday in Igueben.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE