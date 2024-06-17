The Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South region, Chief Hon. Victor T. Giadom, has assured that the APC will reclaim Edo State during the governorship election in September 2024.

Giadom made this declaration during the first APC South-South executive council meeting held in Calabar, Cross River State, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Metropolitan Hotel.

He emphasized the need for unity among party leaders in the South-South zone, especially in Edo State, to secure victory in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

He urged them to set aside their differences and rally the support of the people of Edo State to fulfill their faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is important to draw the attention of our leaders at all levels to the forthcoming e-membership registration of our great party.

At this age of information technology, the Party can no longer afford to continue on an analogue template. Consequently, I appeal to our leaders to ensure that the registration is successful in every political ward and unit,” Giadom stated.

In his reaction, Senate President Chief Godswill Akpabio assured the Governor of Cross River, Sen. Bassey Otu, that his days of loneliness are over, vowing that the party is ready to secure more states in the region.

“For those of you from Edo state and any part of the South-South region, the election that is coming up in September, you all must head towards Edo both in prayers and everything we have because we are going to defeat Obaseki.

Our brother, Senator Monday Okpebholo, you’re not just the hope of Edo but you’re the hope of the APC in the South-South zone. We will support you to succeed,” Akpabio said.

The Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu, also expressed confidence in the APC’s strategy. He noted that if Imo State could not escape the APC’s winning strategy, Edo State would not either.

He appealed for critical appointments to be given to APC members, asserting that those who work deserve to be rewarded.

“So as a zone, in order for Cross River State not to be alone, we want as appointments are going to move from now henceforth, that people who work tirelessly are able to be rewarded and those states that don’t have Governors must be specially considered to strengthen them to make sure that we come out very strong. Because it is only the collective aggression of collective ideas that will move our nation forward.

So long as we still have some elements of Kwashiorkor setback, it will be a problem for us to grow as a nation. We are determined, and we’ll make sure South-South comes out very strong,” Otu stated.