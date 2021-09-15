Ebonyi leads in maternal, child mortality in South-East ― NGO

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor Rachel Umahi has been tasked to use her office to sensitise women of the state on issues of maternal, neonatal, child healthcare and nutrition.

An NGO, Breakthrough Actions Nigeria (BA-N) gave the charge when members of its State Behavior Change and Advocacy Core Group (SBC-ACG) led by the co-chairman, Rev Joseph Nwibo, paid an advocacy visit to the wife of the state governor, Mrs Umahi.

The group sponsored by USAID said Mrs Umahi’s support in the campaign on maternal and child health in the state, will help reduce the increasing rate of maternal and child mortality for which Ebonyi State is leading in the South-East.

Nwibo urged Mrs Umahi to use all her platforms to sensitise women so as to reduce maternal and child morbidity in the state.

“Your Excellency, the State level SBC-ACG are here today on an advocacy visit to you as our matron and to seek support for maternal, neonatal, child healthcare and nutrition activities in the state.

“Your Excellency, we know your office is doing tremendous work for the women in the state and that is why we are to encourage you to put more effort in educating Ebonyi women on the importance of starting antenatal immediately they conceive, the need for them to always sleep in a mosquito net, the type of nutrition that is needed during pregnancy.

“The women will also know the importance of immunisation at birth, exclusive breastfeeding and nutrition for new mothers.”

According to the group, early antenatal care will help to tackle pregnancy dangers signs on time.

Responding, Mrs Umahi promised to promote good health in the state, even as she encouraged the NGO to always visit the rural dwellers to enlighten them on the importance of early Antenatal care and intermittent preventative treatment in pregnancy.

Mrs Umahi, represented by the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Her Excellency’s office, Dr Chinyere Ekuma Nkama, said it will help in saving Ebonyi women from untimely death.

She then assured the group of more commitment in sensitising the rural women in the state.

