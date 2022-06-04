Money: Game changer in marriage

After 26 years of marriage, I can conveniently reveal that money is a game changer in marriage. How it plays out in marriage, is determined by how each couple handles it.

That money is important in life is an understatement. Everyone on earth needs money, as a means of exchange. Without it, goods and services cannot be made available to ourselves.

In marriage, therefore, money is also important for the couple to have a great marriage. Without money, a marriage will suffer terrible consequences. That’s why many people marry for money. Yes! You read me correctly. I have heard ladies say that marrying someone is like marrying suffering willfully. It’s that serious when money comes into consideration.

Let us strike the following cords about marriage and money.

Money is essential for a great marriage

Just like in every affair of life, money is essential for a successful marriage. Or is what is capable of destroying a thing not important? Obviously, it is. That’s the way it is with marriage as well. When lack becomes a lifestyle in a marriage, I can guarantee it, that the marriage will be in danger. Either separation or infidelity, one will be the lot of such a marriage. That’s why every couple needs to pay serious attention to the financial health of the marriage.





Couples must be intentional to have access to money in the marriage

Like in other areas of life, every couple must not leave the issue of adequate financial provision to chance. Husbands and wives must be intentional about providing for their needs and the family. The husband, especially, should never take for granted that his wife is meeting the needs, and then fold his hands, if he wants to lead successfully. Both of them must be deliberate to make enough money to cater for the family. Discuss it, work together to achieve it, and plan the spending together.

Without being intentional about providing for the family, the marriage is endangered and will suffer its consequences. Such a couple will never have a great marriage.

Money secures the leadership of marriage

It’s a popular saying that he who pays the piper, dictates the tune. A husband’s leadership role in the marriage is secured with his financial capacity. When money dwindles, and the wife bears the responsibility of provision, the husband becomes threatened in leadership, and becomes touchy. At the same time, the wife becomes leadership inclined, inadvertently. She just flows into it with ease. This is the point at which the wife must also learn to put her husband in power, despite her financial status. Otherwise, she will be termed proud and “bossy”.

Wives cannot cope without money

When it’s said that women love money, I know it’s true, to a great extent. Lack of money drives a woman crazy. Her house keeping assignment is made unnecessarily difficult, with insufficiency of money. If you have not been there, you won’t understand.

But, we need to understand that most women love money, but not necessarily their husbands’ money. That is, if the husband doesn’t have money, but she has, an average wife will still be able to hang on with her husband in the marriage, as long as he’s wise. It’s when money is lacking at both ends of the couple, that the wife takes it on her husband. It’s at this point that the husband must apply wisdom to handle the situation, and keep the marriage secured

Husbands must be wise to handle their wives’ money needs

Husbands are traditionally money providers in marriage. Biblically, too, it’s said that a man must provide for his family. So, a husband must be wise in handling money issues with his wife. When in affluence, don’t brag and lord things over her. Never treat her as a slave or loafer. Otherwise, you may endanger your life or marriage, at the slightest opportunity.

When in lack or having insufficiency, learn how to make your wife bear with you. Never blame her for the insufficiency or lack, rather make her understand how much you appreciate her forbearance in the situation. . At the same time, buckle up to redress the financial situation to avoid a situation of continual droppings wearing out, even a stone.

Money is a game changer in marriage

When money is available the love song is loudest, but when not sufficient, love song is inaudibly faint. A great marriage can be destroyed with lack, while a weak marriage, can be easily strengthen with money. I know several couples who have risen from the verge of breakup, to become happy married couples today. Money drives the vehicle of marriage. So, every couple must learn the rudiments of having and handling money,in order to enjoy a great marriage. Money is an important factor in marriage

