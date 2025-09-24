Drug abuse best tackled through prevention — Psychiatrist

A Consultant Psychiatrist and Founder of the Asido Foundation, Professor Jibril Abdulmalik, has urged students and alumni of Loyola College, Ibadan, to prioritise prevention in tackling drug abuse, warning that mental health problems among young people are on the rise.

He made the call on Wednesday while delivering a lecture titled ‘Overview of Mental Health and Drug Abuse Among Students’ at the 40th Anniversary and Reunion of Loyola College’s G85 set in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Professor Abdulmalik noted that one in every four persons is at risk of developing a mental health disorder in their lifetime, adding that “for Nigeria’s population of about 200 million, this means at least 50 million Nigerians may be affected.”

According to him, the challenges of adolescence such as anxiety, depression, peer pressure, social media addiction, and family dysfunction often push students into experimenting with drugs, which may spiral into abuse.

“The best treatment for drug abuse is prevention. Don’t even go near it,” he cautioned, stressing that young people must resist peer influence and learn resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

While acknowledging that some students fall into drug use as a coping mechanism, Professor Abdulmalik insisted that recovery is possible with proper care and support. “Don’t write off anyone. With support, care and affection, everyone can turn their life around for the better,” he said.

He advised students to engage in positive extracurricular activities, develop social skills, and seek help early when struggling emotionally. “Even superheroes have vulnerable moments. It is normal with life, and no one should feel ashamed to ask for help,” he added.

The psychiatrist also urged alumni and current students to look out for one another, saying small gestures of kindness could prevent tragedies.

“You don’t care that your classmate is sad and unhappy? How would you feel if you heard tomorrow that he or she committed suicide? Every little gesture counts,” he remarked.

In his address, the chairman of the alumni association, Professor Babatunde Adedibu, who described the public lecture on drug abuse as a timely and vital conversation, expressed elation at the event, paying tribute to their departed colleagues.

The lecture formed part of activities marking the reunion of Loyola College’s old students, which brought together past and present pupils of the school to share experiences and strengthen bonds.