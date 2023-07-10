The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned marketers in Kogi to stop tampering with seals belonging to the Nigeria Mainstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

IPMAN chairman in Kogi State Hon. Mejid Okomanyi gave the the warning when he met with the State Coordinator of NMDPRA Engr. Orit Godwin on Monday.

The Chairman noted that the warning became necessary in view of the unfolding event that led to the arrest of 12 marketers for allegedly removing seals and harassing NMDPRA surveillance team while on duty.

He described the act of removing NMDPRA seals as unlawful noting that, the body is committed towards upholding the rules guiding the Nigeria downstream sector.

Okomanyi appealed to the management of NMDPRA to temper justice with mercy, assuring that, henceforth, all members of IPMAN who are found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.

He assured NMDPRA that IPMAN will collaborate with the agency to weed out any Marketers engaging in sharp practices across the 21 Local Governments of Kogi.

Responding, the Kogi State Coordinator, Nigeria Mainstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA) Engr. Ogbe Orits Godwin said operation show your storage and sales licence is on course in Kogi.

While noting that, it is no longer business as usual, Engr. Godwin averred that the agency is not out to witch hunt any marketer, but rather ensure that, those engaging in illegal practices are shown the exit door from the system.

He appealed to marketers with valid licences to continue to discharge their duties effectively without tampering with their meters or under dispensing to the public.

“The agency will not condole any form of sharp practices from any marketers in Kogi State. Any Marketers caught will not be spared. They will be sanctioned accordingly without fear or favor. Am using this medium to appeal to IPMAN to tell their members to stop any action that would put them into trouble.

“Also, safety should be their watchword. Fire extinguishers must be checked to ensure that all fire extinguishers that are expired are renewed. Good signage, no smoking signs, proper checking of underground storage tanks especially during this rainy season to avoid seepages or water ingress into the products underground to avoid damages to vehicles and machineries.

All malfunctioning pumps must be decommissioned, fixed, or repaired as the agency will not entertain any form of excuse,” he stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE