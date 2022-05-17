Don’t give presidential ticket to aspirants who oppose local government autonomy ―Ambali

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has warned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are set their party primaries, not to pick anyone who is opposed to local government autonomy as their presidential candidate.

In a statement signed and made available to the media in Abuja on Tuesdays, the President of NULGE, Comrade Akeem Ambali, called on the political parties going into their primaries not to give their tickets to political aspirants who openly oppose Local Government Autonomy, warning that such candidates will bring bad luck to their political parties in 2023.

The NULGE president made this assertion against some aspirants who held sway in their states but pilfer and plunder Local Government Allocation during their tenure, which is the only selfish reason they openly oppose the passage of Local Government Autonomy Bills.

The statement read: “The NULGE has warned political parties going into their primaries not to give their tickets to political aspirants who openly oppose Local Government Autonomy as such candidates will bring bad luck to their political parties at the polls come 2023.

“It is regrettable that those who held sway in their states but pilfer and plunder Local Government Allocation during their tenure, which is the only selfish reason they openly oppose passage of Local Government Autonomy bill, are now jostling to become the president of Nigeria.”

NULGE submitted that such leaders are not only unpatriotic but they are also anti-people hence, Nigerians must not allow them to be victorious by voting them out of office.





Comrade Ambali said, “if the myriads of problems confronting Nigeria like insecurity, poverty, joblessness, infrastructural decay, women and youth Empowerment, Agriculture and Rural Economy are to be addressed, and if security and overall development in all sectors of, the economy must be achieved, Local Government Autonomy is the only way to go. Hence Nigeria needs a forthright and progressive leader, not a pretender to do this.”

