Do something new (1)

Nothing is new, yet creativity and impact continue

Problem-solving

Entrepreneurship is a spirit, leadership is its soul, while society is its body. Without the spirit, the body is dead. The entrepreneurial spirit otherwise known as creativity is the driving force—an invisible influence on the continuity of an idea from zero to infinity. It is the push for Problem-solving, Innovation, Value creation, Opportunity-finding and Technology application.

Entrepreneurship is everything about making impact through Problem-solving, Innovation, Value creation, Opportunity-finding and Technology application (PIVOT).

In a world flooded with ideas and innovations, how we think, combine, and reframe things is where true originality shines. Nothing is truly new, yet creativity and influence continue.

The Paradox of Originality

Creativity connotes the continuity of ideas and impact. From the invention of the sticky note to the remixing of the same notes into a brand-new song, creativity cannot be separated from the newness and genuineness it brings. It is the bridge between what was and what can be.

“Nothing new under the sun” is an ancient idea (Ecclesiastes 1:9), yet every generation finds new ways to express timeless truths. Creativity often involves recombination—taking existing elements and arranging them in novel ways. Even the most groundbreaking inventions are often built on the shoulders of giants.

Problem-Solving: The Entrepreneur’s Superpower

In the world of entrepreneurship, problems aren’t roadblocks. They’re signals—pointing to unmet needs, broken systems, and untapped potential. Every great venture begins with a problem. Not just any problem, but one that matters. One that keeps people up at night. Entrepreneurs don’t run from these—they run toward them.

Entrepreneurs tackle new problems with fresh eyes and flexible thinking. Whether it’s a tricky math puzzle, a complex decision at work, or a creative fix for something quirky at home, you can map out steps, brainstorm ideas, or explore options you may not have considered.

Solving new problems and making genuine impact do not only make headlines; they also make the world a better place. Entrepreneurs cannot do all the good that the world needs, but the world needs all the good that they can do. No one can fix everything, but everyone can fix something. And that’s where the spirit of entrepreneurship truly shines: in recognizing the power of small, consistent contributions that ripple outward.

Creativity is thinking outside of the prescribed formulas to solve problems. Solving new problems isn’t just innovation—it’s impact. Nothing is new, yet creativity and impact continue.

Problem-solving is the heartbeat of entrepreneurship! At its core, it’s about identifying gaps, inefficiencies, or unmet needs in the world and having the vision (and guts!) to do something about it. Whether it’s a groundbreaking app that changes how we connect, or a clever local business that makes everyday life a bit easier, entrepreneurs are the creative forces behind real-world solutions. The best entrepreneurial ideas come from simply asking, “Why is this a problem?” or “What if there were a better way?”

The world’s challenges are evolving rapidly, and while some are familiar, others are emerging with surprising speed. Here’s a snapshot of new or intensifying global problems and the innovative solutions being explored:

1. Climate Change Escalation

Problem: Rising global temperatures, extreme weather events, and biodiversity loss are accelerating.

Solutions:

• Transition to renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

• Reforestation and carbon capture technologies.

• International climate funding agreements (e.g., COP29’s $300B goal by 2035).

2. Water Contamination Crisis

Problem: Over 4.4 billion people consume contaminated water, leading to disease and death.

Solutions:

• Investment in water treatment and sanitation infrastructure.

• Regulation of industrial waste and agricultural runoff.

• Education on hygiene and water conservation.

3. Mental Health Epidemic

Problem: Post-pandemic stress, economic instability, and social isolation have triggered a global mental health crisis.

Solutions:

• Expansion of telehealth and mental wellness apps.

• Community-based mental health programs.

• Destigmatization campaigns and workplace support systems.

4. AI Ethics & Job Displacement

Problem: Rapid AI adoption is raising concerns about privacy, bias, and unemployment.

Solutions:

• Ethical AI frameworks and transparency standards.

• Reskilling programs for displaced workers.

• Inclusive tech development with human oversight.

5. Economic Inequality & Inflation

Problem: Hyperinflation and widening wealth gaps are destabilizing economies.

Solutions:

• Universal basic income and stronger social safety nets.

• Fair taxation and anti-corruption measures.

• Support for small businesses and local economies.

Problem-Solving Approach

The Entrepreneurial Approach to Problem-Solving:

• Empathy first: Understand the pain, the friction, the frustration.

• Reframe the challenge: See what others overlook. Ask better questions.

• Prototype boldly: Test fast, fail smart, learn faster.

• Iterate relentlessly: Good enough isn’t good enough.

• Deliver value: Real solutions. Real impact. Real change.

Identifying a Pain Point: Great ventures often begin by solving everyday annoyances—like waiting too long for transport or struggling to find healthy, affordable meals.

How to identify a pain point:

1. Listen Actively

• Talk to people: Ask friends, family, or strangers what frustrates them most in daily life or work.

• Read reviews: Check 1-star reviews on apps, products, or services. People vent their problems there.

2. Observe Behavior

• Watch for workarounds: When someone has created a messy fix for a problem, they’re revealing a gap that needs a cleaner solution.

• Notice delays or inefficiencies: Queues, repeated manual tasks, or confusing interfaces often signal a need for a creative solution.

3. Reflect Personally

• What annoys you? If you’ve ever thought, “There has to be a better way,” you’ve hit a potential pain point.

• What takes too long? Costs too much? Causes confusion? Drill into these moments.

4. Dig Into Data

• Research trends: What industries are growing, but riddled with low satisfaction?

• Check stats: Government reports, market analyses, and surveys often reveal underserved needs.

Example

Let’s say you notice many students in your area struggle to find affordable, healthy meals between classes. That frustration could point to a pain point worth solving—maybe with a mobile food service or student subscription box.

Entrepreneurship continues:

Problem-solving continues.

Innovation continues.

Value creation continues.

Opportunity-finding continues.

Technology application continues.

Nothing is new, yet creativity and influence continue.

Creativity is that spark that remixes the familiar into something that moves people, solves problems, or even just makes life more delightful.

Entrepreneurs are builders of better.

They don’t just solve problems—they turn them into platforms for growth, innovation, and transformation.

Again, entrepreneurship is a spirit; leadership is its soul, while society is its body. Without the spirit, the body is dead.

PIVOT!

Figuratively, to pivot means to make a significant change in strategy, direction, or approach.

