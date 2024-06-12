The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, on Tuesday in Benin commended former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Foundation democracy and peace drive across Africa.

He gave the commendation while playing host to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was at the palace to intimate the monarch of the year’s Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Foundation annual event which underscores the importance of education in democracy and national development

The revered Oba posited that the theme of the event “education” was in tandem with the position of the palace.

He noted that if a spoilers of a community is not told of his negative actions, the spoiler would think he is repairing the community, hence, the importance of education in the society.

He said: “Your Excellency, the caliber of participants expected at the event in Benin shows that Benin is the home of Culture in Africa.

“Your Excellency, you said it is good to educate the people on the need to sustain democracy, good governance and peace in the society.

“It is in our adage that if you don’t tell a spoiler of a community/society, culture, peoples norms and values, native systems of his negative actions, the spoiler would think he is repairing the society/community.

“May God and ancestors not let anyone spoils our society”, he prayed.

Earlier, former President Jonathan, said that the Foundation focuses on issues that would consolidate democracy and advance peace across Africa.

He said: “Every year, we have what we call democracy dialogue. We started in Abuja, then Yenagoa. This year, we decided to come to Benin for the democracy dialogue.

“This year, we are not going to talk about democracy alone but we are looking at democracy in totality and how we are going to build our nations across Africa

“And as a foundation, we have seen that education is key. The type of education we are talking about that should be given to our citizens is that which will make them good citizens, education that is technology driven.

“Education that can make them good ambassadors. So, we feel that as we talk about democracy, should also look at education.

“Our foundation centres on issues of consolidating democracy across Africa and advancement of peace. We need Your Royal Majesty’s blessings and protection’, he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE