The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has commended Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day and 25 years of uninterrupted democracy.

ACC, in a statement by its National Secretary, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed, said June 12 is a testament to Nigerians’ faith in democracy and their resolve to consolidate, deepen, and strengthen it.

“It is also an eloquent testimony to credible elections and citizens’ resolve to resist anti-democratic forces. The democratic flames which June 12 ignited must glow and shine brighter in the nation’s democratic space.

“The state of the nation is dire. Governments at all levels have abandoned their constitutional duties and allowed the nation’s ship to cruise on a perilous course of terrorism, economic stagnation, ethnic tensions, corruption, and clueless leadership.

There is hunger in the land and confusion in governance. It is a trying period as the nation gropes in the dark.

“It is in view of this that the Allied Conservative Congress was recently formed as a rallying platform for all democrats desiring to rescue Nigeria from its dangerous slide into anarchy and bloodshed by non-state actors and to rebuild the nation with the conservative ideology of integrity, morality, probity, equity, unity, security, and prosperity. This is our chance to make Nigeria great again and restore genuine democracy,” the statement said.

ACC said it identifies with the masses in this difficult period of nationhood and assures them of a brighter future.

“The movement urges Nigerians to be hopeful and prayerful as we collectively hold governments at all levels accountable.

“We are optimistic that our political movement will soon be registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission as a political party with a conservative ideology that will provide Godly leadership, create wealth, revive the economy, ensure political stability, foster unity, and development essential in restoring the nation’s glory, security, and prosperity.

“We urge Nigerians to join ACC and contribute to building a new and better democratic society.

“ACC will participate in the 2027 general election and field credible, competent, and visionary candidates who will turn around insecurity, economic recession, political upheavals, unemployment, and hardship in the country,” the statement added.