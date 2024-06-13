The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on the government to reduce the cost of governance to pave the way for implementing people-oriented projects.

This is just as the Council urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day and 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in the country to deepen civil rule and build a better society.

IPAC in a statement signed by its National Chairman Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle said June 12 symbolises the victory of democracy over military dictatorship and the resolve of Nigerians to exercise their franchise, protect their votes and defend the mandate given to the winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

“We must make our hard-earned democracy to work for the benefit of the populace so as not to be a curse like the nation’s abundant oil that is grossly mismanaged.

ALSO READ: Tinubu has been excellent in maintaining Buhari’s failures — Obi

“There is hardship and suffering in the country today. Government at all levels should sit up and urgently address the socio-economic and security challenges as provided for in Section 14 (2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Nigerians desire and deserve the fruits of democracy to boost their standards of living. Government at all levels should cut the cost of governance and implement people-oriented policies and projects.

“The economy should be revived, it is the only way to sustain local businesses and retain some of the multinational corporations leaving the country and attract foreign investors.

“As the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, IPAC is in the vanguard for sustainable democracy, political stability and peaceful elections that will make Nigeria great again.

“Let us water and nurture the tree of democracy to yield its fruits and dividends to the masses. This is our chance to consolidate and deepen democracy in Nigeria. We are all in it together”, the statement noted.

The statement further urged citizens to set aside their differences and join the struggle for the restoration of democracy in the face of military oppression, suppression and subjugation.

“It was a demonstration of people power. Many compatriots were killed, wounded, jailed and went on exile from where they continued the fight for the restoration of democracy and the declaration of the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election”, IPAC added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE