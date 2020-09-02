Delusive idea of power

One thing that could expeditiously impair or cheapen your character and compromise your behaviour is the shear, degenerative and narcissistic thought that because you did what is right, you should be cheered or given an award for it. Often, employers owe their staff for weeks and say to them, “see, others owe their staff for years, you should be glad we owe just a month.”

I am shocked at how automatically, the oppressed and subjugated staffs find this sensible and feign serenity. We are definitely destitute of hope in leadership that when we find an oppressor that appears better than others, we celebrate them, embrace them and cheer them and it makes them good.

It beats me to irrecoverable smidgens the vile possibility of embracing mediocrity as the new status quo, and it would seem nobody is doing anything about it. We seem to cultivate a society laced with lethargy and moral bankruptcy where we are given a position and shamelessly exploit it to the detriment of others. And because we think this abominable way of doing things is generally accepted, we pass this on to our children who in turn become the tyrants we failed to raise right.

Sadly, we cannot de-emphasize the role that poverty and a bad economy plays in all of these as it has thrown many into irredeemable mental slavery. A government plays a micro fraction of their constitutional responsibility and for that, they expect to be re-elected.

I’m personally looking forward to the demise of a morally bankrupt society where we would not eulogize what should be the norm, but scold thoroughly the defaulters who threaten to make a standard of evil. The conditioning is appalling. They take all you have from you, then give you crumbs and expect you to be thankful for it.

This is the culture we handover to our children. This is the theory of power that we preach with our own faulty character. The unending cycle of oppression is such that we believe that true power is enslaving others, being in control of their resources and having them worship us for sparing them a morsel. We must be careful not to condition our minds to think that evil is normal. It is not, and it never ever should.

Efe, Ronald Chesterfield,

Oyo State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…Delusive idea of power Delusive idea of power

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…Delusive idea of power

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…Delusive idea of power Delusive idea of power