Delta monarch not kidnapped but arrested ― Police

The Delta State Police command has confirmed that the traditional ruler (Ugoani) of Okpanam Kingdom, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Mbanefo Ogbolu was not kidnapped as earlier speculated.

Rather, the monarch was arrested by police operatives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigerian Police Force, Abuja, the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe has said.

“Rumour has it that Ogoani of Okpanam was kidnapped. Please and please he was not kidnapped but arrested by police operatives from FCID,” Edafe revealed, adding that it is only the FCID that can explain why the monarch was nabbed.

However, the arrest may not be unconnected with the sale of land in the community.

Following the manners the king was arrested, tension was high in Okpanam community as youths took to the streets in a motorcade to announce what they described as a sacrilegious act.

The youths said the monarch was reportedly abducted on his way from church by the suspects who operated in a Toyota Sienna.

Sources said the royal father did not resist the suspects who led him into the Sienna car and zoomed off to an unknown destination.

As a result, youths of the community took to the streets in a motorcade to announce what they described as a sacrilegious act to residents, urging them to close shop until the king was found.

This is even as palace chiefs of the kingdom derided the action of the suspected abductors, saying that traditional rulers have become soft targets for kidnappers especially in the neighbouring South-East zone of the country

Speaking at the palace, Dominic Anyasi, a senior chief issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the monarch to be produced.

