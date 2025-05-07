Food security: Reps move to enhance agricultural innovation in rural areas

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading a bill seeking to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act, by expanding its mandate through the establishment of specialised training institutions across the federation to deepen national agricultural productivity capacity and ensure innovation is not confined to a few urban centres.

The proposed legislation titled, “Bill for an Act to Amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act, Cap. A12, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to Provide for the Establishment of Certain Specialised Colleges; and for Other Related Matters,” was sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu and 6 other lawmakers.

Leading the debate on its general principles at the plenary on Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker noted that agriculture remains a vital part of Nigeria’s economy and a key driver of rural development, job creation, food security, and national GDP.

He, however, said that the nations continue to face glaring gaps in research and innovation, especially in regions where unique agricultural potential remains untapped due to the absence of tailored educational institutions.

He, therefore, said that the Bill seeks to bridge this glaring gap as the amendment will not simply be adding institutions, but will serve as an investment in untapped potential and empowerment of those whose hands feed the nation.

Kalu expressed optimism that when the bill becomes law, it will lead to a stronger agricultural research ecosystem, more employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for Nigerians, greater food security and overall economic growth.

He said, “This is not merely to introduce a legislative proposal, but to lay before this People’s House a vision — a vision to take agricultural education into the fabric of our national development strategy and effort. A vision that recognises that research and innovation must not remain in silos or city centres, but must live where the land is tilled, where the livestock roam, where the rivers run.

“Through this amendment, we are not simply adding institutions — we are answering a national call -a call to invest where there is untapped potential, to empower those whose hands feed the nation, and to deepen our national agricultural productivity capacity by expanding the mandate and reach of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria through the establishment of specialised training institutions in various parts of our great nation by establishing certain specialised agricultural colleges in strategic locations across the six geo-political zones.

“This Bill which comprises 3 clauses principally seeks to amend the Third Schedule of the Principal Act to provide for the establishment of the following specialized colleges of agriculture – (a) Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology, Bende, Abia State; (b} Federal College of Land Resources Technology, Takum, Adamawa State; (c) Federal College of Land Resources Technology, Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti State; (d) Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State; (e) Federal College of Anima} Health and Production Technology, Dange Shuni, Sokoto State; (f} Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Olamaboro, Kogi State. The passage of this Bill is a strategic step toward ensuring agricultural innovation is not confined to a few urban centres but is equitably distributed across the federation.”

Thereafter, the bill was put to a voice vote by the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the session and it was passed and referred to the Committee on Agric Colleges.

