The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Debo Ogundoyin has embarked on a noble deed.

The politician gains the support of friends and family to signpost June 19, the World Sickle Cell Day to provide support for people living with the ailment in Oyo State.

Coincidentally, the Speaker’s late father, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin, who was also a sickle cell carrier died 33 years ago on June 18, 1991.

Ogundoyin hinted that at the event, over 500 sickle cell patients will be empowered and sensitised while another 100 patients will be presented with cash gifts meant to be a token of love and support.

The lawmaker disclosed that the best to give in the memory of his late father was to identify with all he endured and continue his philanthropic gestures long after his demise.

