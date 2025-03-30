DE: JAMB asks IJMB, JUPEB candidates to upload results or lose admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged all candidates who applied for admission through the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) mode, using awaiting results from the Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (IJMB) or Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB), to urgently upload their results or risk losing their admission.

The Board advised affected candidates to visit any approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre without delay and upload their results as soon as they are released.

“Failure to do so will result in disqualification from consideration for the 2024 DE admission,” a statement by the Public Communication Advisor of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said on Sunday in Abuja.

Dr Benjamin noted that during the 2024 DE registration period, some candidates registered with awaiting results from IJMB and JUPEB but have yet to upload these results.

He emphasised the importance of verifying all candidates’ credentials to determine their eligibility and warned that candidates who fail to upload their results will be regarded as not having any results.

“Please note that no candidate will be considered for admission with awaiting results, similar to the policy for UTME candidates.

“Any application marked as ‘awaiting result’ (AR) that does not comply with this directive will be disqualified from admission consideration.

“It is essential that all candidate credentials are verified to determine their eligibility. Candidates without uploaded results will be regarded as not having any results.

“Additionally, candidates applying for the 2025 DE are encouraged to be proactive. Ensure that your awaiting results are uploaded promptly upon release to change your status from AR and enhance your chances of admission,” the Board stated.

