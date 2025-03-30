Emir Bayero calls for justice over killing of Kano hunters in Edo

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has called on the government to ensure that all those found guilty of the killing of hunters, who were natives of Kano State, in Edo State are brought to justice.

He made this appeal in his Eid message, while also expressing his condolences and sympathies over the tragic loss of Kano State natives killed in Edo State.

Emir Ado Bayero prayed for God’s mercy upon the deceased, asking for their forgiveness and acceptance in the hereafter.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Press Secretary to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Abubakar Balarabe Kofar Naisa, and made available to the press on Sunday in Kano.

The Emir of Kano also urged the government at all levels to introduce measures to ease the hardships currently faced by citizens.

He reminded the government of its fundamental responsibility to protect the lives, properties, and well-being of the people.

Additionally, he called on wealthy individuals in society to continue supporting and assisting the less privileged to alleviate daily life challenges.

