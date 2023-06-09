The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) on Thursday donated plastic receptacles to the Rivers State Ministry of Environment in commemoration of World Environment Day.

The Bank said the plastic receptacles were a reflection of its commitment to sustainable environment.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Port Harcourt Rivers State, Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo, Chief Operating Officer (COO) DBN, said one of the key areas of interest to DBN is sustainability.

According to him, to be sustainable, the environment also has to be taken into consideration.

The theme for this year’s environmental project is “Solution to Plastic Problems.” Okhaimo observed that Nigeria has a major plastic problem, adding that DBN 2020 undertook a recycling project as its contribution to reducing the menace of plastic waste.

“After much consideration, we decided to partner with state govts that we were sure had the same vision as we do. Interestingly, we are working with only Rivers State, Kano, Lagos and FCT.

“Also I have special affiliation to Rivers State.So I present these receptacles today to the state as a first of its kind, as there will be more like it,” Okhaimo stated.

DBN was conceived by the Federal Government of Nigeria to address the major financing challenges facing Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking on SMEs, the DBN COO noted the importance of the SMEs in the economy, assuring that the bank would continue to make monies available to them but through already set up bodies and commercial banks in order to ensure monitoring and good feedback.

DBN, he revealed, has disbursed over N600 billion to over 300,000 SMEs in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, receiving the plastic receptacles on behalf of the state, Pastor Emmanuel Feneimeka, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment Rivers State expressed appreciation to the bank.





He said, “We must admit that at first, we didn’t understand the use of the equipment but on closer examination, we realized it was for plastics.

“The plastic problem cuts across all strata: government, civil servants, students, children among others.”

Feneimeka noted that studies have shown that over 400 million plastic materials are waste and more than half of these are designed to be recycled.

“And of course when they’re not being recycled, and not properly handled, can accumulate in drains and cause flooding.

“We really appreciate your devotion and your determination towards this cause which is shown by your commitment to fly down personally. As a ministry we really appreciate this,” he stated.

On the Kano, event took place simultaneously with Rivers, DBN on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, made the same donations to Lagos State Ministry of Environment where Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, Managing Director / CEO Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) received the plastic receptacles.