Damasak: Stray bullet kills 5-year-old as troops repel Boko Haram attack

A 5-year-old boy was however killed by a stray bullet during the attack.

A statement issued to Tribune Online on Friday by the Acting Director of Information, Col Sagir Musa on Friday said the insurgents swarmed the area at about 2:30 pm but they were overpowered by the army.

The statement noted that the battle which lasted for over two hours left a five-year-old, who was hit by a stray bullet, dead, while a young man also reportedly hit by a bullet is currently receiving treatment in a hospital at Mobbar.

‘Residents of the town also confirmed that the insurgents arrived in about 13 gun trucks and one gulf car and attempted to attack the military location from different angles thereby trying to envelop their camp, but soldiers reportedly beat them to it as the bloodthirsty insurgents were seen by residents fleeing in disarray.

“As the criminals were overwhelmed, they were seen retreating and shooting recklessly in all directions and also shot at two residents killing a child and injuring a young man in the process who is now receiving treatment in the hospital. The child who was hit also died in the hospital”, he said.

Speaking on whether or not there are casualties on either side, the statement remarked that there was no casualty on the side of the military, but that the soldiers killed a number of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

The statement said 4 Ak 47 rifles and a golf Volkswagen car were captured by the military.

Also, some residents stated that they have seen some dead bodies of the terrorists littered on the ground in the area.

