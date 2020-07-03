COVID-19: 10,000 farmers to get firm’s fertilizer subsidy in Sokoto

No fewer than 10,000 smallholder farmers in Sokoto State will get subsidised fertiliser from OCP Africa, a company engaged in production and global exportation of phosphate-based fertiliser in Nigeria.

The firm’s Area Commercial Manager, Mr Adam Idris, made this known at the inauguration of the fertiliser subsidy programme in Wurno Local Government rea of the state.

According to Idris, the gesture is a palliative plan to support smallholder farmers in cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring food security in the area.

He said “the intervention is aimed at supporting farmers to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the current farming season.

“In Sokoto State, 10,000 farmers will be reached through three outlets in Goronyo, Wurno and Tambuwal local government areas.

“Each farmer will access two bags of PFI blended NPK at N4,500 per bag instead of N5,000’’.

According to him, there will also be training and extension services, access to markets and access to digital technology.

All these are in a bid to increase crop yield and ensure food security as the 2020 farming season commences.

“The initiative underscores OCP Africa’s commitment to the Federal and state governments in the drive to curtail the spread and adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

“Moreover, the need to support the livelihood and productivity of rural smallholder farmers in this difficult period is uppermost in OCP Africa’s strategy.

“However, under this COVID-19 response initiative, the company will be reaching over 50,000 smallholder farmers in Nigeria through access to inputs, training and extension, digital technology support and access to markets,’’ Idris said.

Responding, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Arzika Tureta, lauded the company for the initiative.

“The gesture will go a long way in boosting the agriculture sector of our state and the country.

“Farmers will be able to plant in time and harvest rich yields for national food security,’’ the governor said.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE