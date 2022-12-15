CurrentCoins Review – Flexible Online Investing 

Welcome to CurrentCoins Review! CurrentCoins is an excellent brokerage for traders and investors who demand better access to diverse online investment opportunities.

QUICK FACTS

Account Minimum: $0.00

Products: Stocks, ETFs, Options, Forex, Crypto, Bonds, Mutual Funds, Commodities, Futures

Fees: $0 for stocks / $1 for Options

Introduction

CurrentCoins primarily focuses on creating a wide range of options for beginner online traders and seasoned investors. It has multiple trading platforms and diverse product offerings to meet the unique institutional investors’ and retail traders’ demands. Besides, CurrentCoins boasts competitive pricing and rich educational materials that help to reduce most of the traditional barriers to online investing. However, CurrentCoins also has shortcomings that you should carefully consider before investing with them.

Pros

Multiple trading platforms

A diverse selection of assets

Rich educational resources

Competitive Pricing

Cons

Customer support is a bit limited

Services are inaccessible in some regions

Pros Explained

Multiple trading platforms

This broker’s clients have three trading platforms: desktop, web, and mobile. The broker has streamlined the platforms with similar features and functionalities for easy navigation. However, the desktop and web versions offer more robust features for professional traders.

Diverse selection of assets





CurrentCoins ‘s extensive portfolio offers a great mix of conventional asset classes and fixed-income products. That makes it ideal for beginners looking to start online trading and seasoned investors who demand access to robust products and markets.

Rich educational resources

Every trader and investor on CurrentCoins has access to well-organized educational materials, including videos, articles, infographics, and webinars.

Competitive Pricing

CurrentCoins generally has a fair pricing policy that has eliminated typical costs such as account minimums, domestic wire transfer fees, and inactivity fees. The broker also boasts below-average margin rates.

Cons Explained

Customer support is a bit limited

Unlike most of its immediate competitors, CurrentCoins only provides customer support during official working hours, five days a week.

Services are inaccessible in some regions

CurrentCoins accepts clients from multiple countries and territories but is not accessible in some regions.

Trading Platforms

CurrentCoins supports three trading platforms; desktop, web and mobile versions. All the platforms are custom designed for ease of use and more flexibility. They provide a wide range of fundamental trading tools and technical add-ons for more experienced traders. You can register and invest with any of the three programs since they offer similar products.

Mobile App

CurrentCoins features a primary interface with an intuitive workflow. It offers screeners, trading idea generators, multi-leg options, charts, portfolio analysis, calculators, research, news, and data streaming.

Desktop and web versions

CurrentCoins ‘s desktop and web versions support all the tools and features on the mobile app, with some add-ons such as advanced order types, live quotes, technical charting, and trade defaults.

Product Offerings

CurrentCoins is home to a robust selection of investment products. The broker’s trading instruments comprise a mix of conventional assets, new asset classes, and other unique investments with fixed returns. The following are the tradeable products on CurrentCoins.

Stocks – long and short

ETFs

Options

Bonds – municipal, treasury, corporate, CDs

Mutual Funds

Forex

Crypto

Futures

Commodities

CurrentCoins adds new products frequently, based on customer demand to give clients even more investment options.

Costs

CurrentCoins generally has more competitive fees and margin interest rates than most of its immediate competitors. Here is an overview of CurrentCoins ‘s costs.

No minimum account balance

$1 per contract fee for options

100+ no-transaction mutual funds

International trades are subject to exchange fees

Zero fees for account transfer/ closure, checks, and inactivity

Despite the competitive fees on CurrentCoins, you should still check out their pricing schedule to know the specific costs you will incur before making any trades.

Education

CurrentCoins also does a great job in investor education, offering plenty of resources to enable you to make informed financial decisions. The broker provides high-quality videos, well-articulated articles, accurate infographics, and webinars. CurrentCoins also has in-house online trading experts that you can use via phone, email, messaging, and online chats to assist with navigating the platforms, executing trades, and any other issues.

Final Verdict

CurrentCoins is an integrated brokerage that shines with diverse product offerings, multiple trading platforms, competitive pricing, and rich educational resources. While it falls short in terms of customer support and geographical coverage, CurrentCoins has a broader appeal to beginners, passive investors, and professional traders.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.