Cross River marks Independence Day with low-key celebration

Cross River, on Wednesday, joined millions of Nigerians to commemorate the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary with a modest event held at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

Governor Bassey Edet Otu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Linus Obogo, described the day as “sacred, a hallowed chapter in Nigeria’s national journey that calls her citizens not only to remembrance but also to renewal.”

He explained that the cancellation of the traditional parade did not diminish the importance of the celebration but rather “elevated it to a higher plane of sober reflection.”

“At 65, Nigeria stands as a testament to the resilience of her people, their capacity to weather storms and rise from trials stronger and more determined,” Otu said.

“This is a moment to celebrate our resilience, honor the sacrifices of those who came before us, and renew our collective vow to the ideals that keep us together as one nation under God.”

The governor urged Nigerians to use the occasion for sober reflection, stressing that the true essence of independence lies not in pageantry but in “the unwavering spirit of a people who refuse to surrender to despair.”

While acknowledging possible disappointment at the scaled-down celebration, Otu reassured that the “spirit of the day remained undiminished, carrying the same grandeur and gravity even in its modest observance.”

Beyond the symbolism of the anniversary, the event also highlighted the state government’s ongoing reforms in education, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, aviation, and youth empowerment. Among them is an ₦800 million grant scheme targeted at boosting small and medium-scale enterprises.

Other interventions include legacy infrastructure projects, revenue expansion policies, recovery of lost state assets, and new partnerships with the Federal Government and international organizations to stimulate economic growth.

Governor Otu pledged that these initiatives are designed to make Cross River “one of the best states to live in Africa in the coming years.”

“As we mark this 65th Independence Anniversary,” he declared, “let us remember that the greatness of Nigeria does not lie in parades or pageantry, but in the steadfast spirit of her people, the unity that binds us, and the unquenchable hope that drives us forward.”

Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang, who welcomed guests, underscored the theme of the anniversary: “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.” He reminded Nigerians of the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers and urged citizens to recommit themselves to unity and nation-building.

The commemoration, though modest, ended with renewed optimism and calls for Nigerians to join hands in building a stronger, more prosperous country for present and future generations.