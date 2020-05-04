Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called on the Presidential Tasks Force on COVID-19 to support the state in her efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Sokoto State.

He called for the intervention of the special Taskforce through the provision of logistics and technical support, with a view to stemming the trend in Sokoto.

The governor also announced a dusk to dawn curfew within the state between 8 pm and 6 am everyday beginning from Monday, May 5, 2020.

The governor stated these in his address during a statewide broadcast held in the state on Sunday on the state of affairs in relation to COVID-19 in the state.

According to the governor, “we are all aware of the critical state of our Nation, as occasioned by the current trend of COVID-19 pandemic that affects the entire globe.

“In Sokoto State, we are experiencing the spread of the virus as we recorded 66 positive cases and sadly, 8 deaths amongst our people as at today. Statistics are, unfortunately, putting us amongst the front line states in the spread of the pandemic.

“As disturbing as the statistics are, the state task force on COVID-19 is, however, proving capable of addressing the challenge. In this regard, it has been upbeat by constantly briefing the people on our situation.

“As the challenge is persisting and the indices worrisome, more and more measures have been taken at Federal and State levels of government in order to prevent the worst-case scenario.

“You may recall that on Monday 27th April 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the Nation and in it declared further measures in response to the spread of COVID-19 in our country, especially the very dangerous stage of community transmission, which we are sadly going through.

“The particular Federal measures that affect Sokoto State are the ban on interstate movement, which reinforces the existing closure of our borders and boundaries, the compulsory wearing of face masks by the general public and the nationwide curfew declared by the President.

“Pursuant to the presidential directive, it is hereby directed that effective Monday, May 4th 2020, a curfew is hereby imposed from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am daily”

He, however, reiterated that the directives exclude personnel and staff involved in the provision of essential services.

He further directs all public and civil servants on grade level thirteen and above who are not covered by the existing stay at home order, to wear the facemask to work and all public places.

This he said will in addition to already existing measures declared by the State Government, saying his administration is sensitive to the difficulties these steps may cause people.

“I urge us all to persevere, as these are indeed in the interest of our wellbeing. I, therefore, call on all of us as law-abiding citizens to cooperate and adhere to all measures being put in place for the protection of our lives.

“In this regard, I wish to appeal to the people to continue to adhere to the protective practices of handwashing with soap or sanitizers and social distancing” he added.

Due to the rising statistics in Sokoto State, I wish to appeal to Mr President and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to intervene in our state, through the provision of logistics and technical support, with a view to stemming the disturbing trend.

